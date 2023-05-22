4 killed as hot water pipe bursts in Moscow shopping mall

Four people were killed on Saturday in Russia when a hot water pipe burst in a Moscow shopping mall, the city mayor said.

In a statement on Telegram, Sergey Sobyanin said there are also injured people who suffered severe burns, but without specifying their number.

Russian media reported, citing medical sources that at least nine people were injured.

According to the emergency services, all of those killed were employees of the Global Gourmet hypermarket, which is located in the mall's basement.

The rescue services and medical personnel are still on the scene.

Source: Anadolu Agency