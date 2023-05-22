4 killed, 9 injured in Russia’s overnight attacks on multiple regions in Ukraine

ISTANBUL: Four people were killed in Russian forces attacks in different regions of Ukraine, an official said on Sunday, adding that its forces also shot down 14 drones. Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, said on Telegram that four people were killed and nine others injured during overnight shelling in his region. "The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, medical institutions, an educational institution, and objects of critical infrastructure in Kherson," he said. In a separate statement, the Ukrainian military claimed that it shot down 14 Russian drones in attacks on multiple regions of the country. 'On the night of Dec. 24, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked with 15 'Shahed' type drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region,' the Ukrainian Air Force said. According to the statement, 14 drones used during the attacks were shot down in the regions of Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi, by air defense systems. Russian officials have yet to comment on the attacks, and independent verification of Ukraine's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war. Source: Anadolu Agency