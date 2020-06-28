3 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey

Security forces “neutralized” three terrorists in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation in Catak district of Van province.

The terrorists were among the perpetrators of a PKK attack on June 8 in which two people were martyred.

A vehicle belonging to a construction firm working on the Belbuka Plateau was attacked with handmade explosives.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Source: Anadolu Agency