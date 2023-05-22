26 killed as Israeli jets launch new airstrikes in Gaza

At least 26 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, according to local sources. Fighter jets struck residential buildings in Hamad Town, northwest of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing 26 people, including several children, and injuring dozens, Palestinian news agency Wafa said, citing local sources. Several people were also killed and injured in fresh airstrikes in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Wafa said. ???????Another Israeli strike targeted a house east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid reports of casualties. Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7. More than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 8,300 women and children, and over 30,000 others injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities. Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200, according to official figures. Source: Anadolu Agency