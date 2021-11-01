25th Int’l Business Forum to create new opportunities for co-op – MUSIAD chairman

Azer News

By Trend The 25th International Business Forum (IBF, to be held in Azerbaijan’s Baku city on Nov. 15, will contribute to the process of increasing the export opportunities between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkey (MUSIAD) Mahmut Asmali told Trend . Asmali expressed hope that the three-day visit to Azerbaijan will create new opportunities in this sphere. “More than 500 businessmen arrived in Azerbaijan yesterday and today to participate in the 25th International Business Forum in Baku,” chairman of board ad…

