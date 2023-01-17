24-7 Intouch Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to IntouchCX 

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 24-7 Intouch, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, announced today it is changing its corporate name to IntouchCX to better align with its accelerated growth, new solution offerings, and positioning as a market innovator.

The Company has also unveiled a new brand that reflects the company’s roots and equity while encompassing its new ambitions with a more modern and human-centric appeal.

“We recognized there was a huge opportunity for us to rebrand ourselves to further showcase our commitment to innovating in an industry that really needs it,” said Greg Fettes, Founder and CEO of IntouchCX. “Being an innovation-led company has always been part of our foundation and culture, and it’s important to us because it demonstrates that we bring more to the table than operational excellence. It is not easy to differentiate yourself in this industry, and innovation is a way we have always set ourselves apart to deliver value that nobody else is able to deliver.”

IntouchCX’s bold new identity and positioning is anchored in its strategic pillars of having unparalleled understanding of their client partners ecosystems, commitment to building trusted, long-standing relationships centered on exceptional performance, innovation, and developing knowledgeable and empowered people.

“Our transformed brand evokes what our strategy and North Star are,” said Wilma Chan, EVP of Marketing at IntouchCX. “As we look to the future, our brand amplifies our position as a thought leader, by anticipating future customer experience needs in new ways and developing unique solutions that truly deliver.”

The Company continues to invest in global scale, employee engagement, and leadership with a differentiated approach that balances performance, people and technologies. IntouchCX creates elevated customer and employee journeys through cognitive research and experience design, and has successfully launched new solutions this year including well-being led Trust and Safety solutions, Mosaic Languages, and IntouchCX Disrupt – a bespoke customer experience solution designed specifically for hyper-growth companies.

IntouchCX currently operates globally in a work from anywhere model. The Company’s new branding is being rolled out across all its physical campuses in the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Colombia, Jamaica, Honduras, Greece, India, and the Philippines, including a newly launched website (intouchcx.com), and updated social media presence.

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com

