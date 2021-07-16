23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair Scheduled to Open on July 20

GUANGZHOU, China, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair (“CBD Fair 2021” or “the Fair”) is opening its doors to the public on July 20, 2021. The opening of the Fair signals green shoots of recovery for the industry, following a victory in battling another COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou in late May.

“The swift recovery from the coronavirus outbreak in Guangdong province has allowed the industry to get quickly back on track. It’s impossible to ignore the impact of this global health crisis, while CBD Fair 2021 continues to serve as a global platform for the interior design and decoration industry, injecting fresh impetus into its development in the context of a pandemic that has brought so many uncertainties and challenges to the industry,” said Liu Xiaomin, GM of CFTE, organizer of CBD Fair 2021.

Seven highlights of the upcoming CBD Fair 2021 include:

As a bellwether of China’s building decoration industry, CBD Fair 2021 will create a mega-size exhibition that enables “champion enterprises” to debut their innovative design ideas and products. The Fair will see its scale reaching an unprecedented level, with the exhibition attracting 2,000 companies, covering an area of 40,000 square meters and featuring over 100 forum meetings during the 4-day event. Building on its effort to create a design ecosystem, with a total of 33 designers’ events to be held, the Fair is set to become a platform for designers and companies to showcase their initial design concepts, commercialize their design projects and put on display their ground-breaking design work. More exhibitors are participating in the Fair with greater investment. Most of the exhibitors increased their investment in exhibition planning this year, along with the number of new product launches and booth construction. In line with the industry’s development and market trends, CBD Fair 2021 will further diversify the participating suppliers and franchisees in terms of their locations and categories to enhance its advantages as a top trade platform and empower the industry. The Fair will continue to expand its audience size and composition, strive to reinforce being the industry’s No.1 exhibition for helping companies to attract investment. The Fair will strengthen measures to control the spread of COVID-19 while implementing high green standards to build an energy-saving exhibition.

