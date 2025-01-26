22 Killed by Israeli Army Fire as Residents Attempt Return to Southern Lebanon

Beirut: At least 22 Lebanese were killed and 124 others injured by Israeli gunfire as they attempted to return to their areas in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry reported. A ministry statement indicated that among the fatalities were six women.

According to Anadolu Agency, the state news agency NNA initially reported 15 deaths, detailing that three people were killed in Aitaroun, three in Hula, four in Markaba, and two in Mays al-Jabal. Additionally, one fatality was reported in each of al-Adisa, Blida, Kfarkila, and Dahira. The broadcaster attributed the fatalities to Israeli forces opening fire on individuals attempting to return to their southern Lebanon communities.

The incident follows a tense period as the Israeli army remains in Lebanese territory beyond the 60-day deadline for its withdrawal. The Lebanese army has called for civilians to show self-restraint and follow military guidance to ensure their safety.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged residents of southern Lebanon to “exercise restraint and place their trust in the armed forces.” He emphasized Lebanon’s commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity, promising to address the issue at the highest levels to protect citizens’ rights and dignity.

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam expressed confidence in the Lebanese army’s capacity to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and ensure the safe return of residents to their southern homes. He echoed the president’s trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces during a phone conversation with President Aoun.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed to the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to compel Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon. Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the killing of civilians and called for immediate international action to enforce Israel’s withdrawal.

The Israeli army claimed its actions were to “deter and eliminate threats” in southern Lebanon, with a military statement mentioning the arrest of several suspects for interrogation. The statement confirmed that Israeli forces remain in the region, operating under understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Lebanese media reported the deployment of army forces in the town of Dahra in southern Lebanon. A ceasefire has been in place since November 27, ending a period of conflict that escalated from mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah starting October 8, 2023, into full-scale conflict by September 23, 2024.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel is to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line – a de facto border – in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days. Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since the conflict began, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, with 16,670 injured.