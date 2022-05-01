2022 Cannes Film Festival: MENA films to look out for

Published by

Al-Araby

The annual Cannes Film Festival, which previews new films from across the globe, is set to commence on Tuesday in the French Riviera, running until 28 May. The famed festival will showcase a number of highly anticipated films, including ones from the Middle East and North Africa region. Two Iranian films will be competing for the grand Palme D’Or prize, Leila’s Brothers directed by Saeed Roustayi and Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi. The former tells the story of 40-year-old Leila, played by Taraneh Alidoosti, who spends her life caring for her father and brothers in Iran, while facing poverty in a c…

