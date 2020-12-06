2 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Two more PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in Turkey’s eastern province of Van, local administration said on Sunday.

In a statement, Van governorship said that one of the terrorists joined the PKK/KCK in 1995 in southeastern Mardin province, and was active in northern Iraq between 1995 and 2005. The other one joined the terrorist group in 2004 in the eastern province of Agri.

Both of them laid down arms on Dec. 5.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Source: Anadolu Agency