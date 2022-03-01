17 offices across 10 countries; the region’s leading law firm expands its operations

UBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced that, on 1 April 2022, it will open a new office in Casablanca, Morocco. The expansion will see the law firm grow its footprint in the MENA region to 17 offices across 10 countries.

Al Tamimi and Company’s move into Morocco builds on its strategic expansion plans for the African continent and follows a successful 2021 office opening in Port Said, Egypt. The new office in Casablanca is the firm’s third office in Africa (Cairo, Port Said and Casablanca) and will play an important role in realising Al Tamimi & Company’s long-term vision.

Morocco was identified as a destination due to its position as a gateway for investment into Africa, and it acts as a strategic base for law firms and international businesses that are looking to operate in the region. These factors combined with a well-deveoped market, and the opportunity to support clients across a variety of African territories made Morocco an attractive location for Al Tamimi & Company to set up its new office.

As of 1 April 2022, Nesrine Roudane, Managing Partner of Roudane & Partners Law Firm, will become a partner of Al Tamimi & Company and act as Head of the Morocco office.

Commenting on the opening of the Casablanca office, Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company said:

“This marks an important moment for us, and we are delighted to expand the Al Tamimi & Company brand and grow our footprint in Africa. Establishing an office in Casablanca moves us a step closer to achieving our vision, which is to be the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa. Opening the new office at a time like this is an indicator of our ambition to continue to expand our presence, particularly in Africa, as it remains a strategically important region for our clients and the firm.”

“As the firm enters its 33rd year, expanding further into Africa is a timely reminder of how far we have come. As one of Africa’s largest economies, Morocco is an exciting market for the firm and we look forward to building our practice, working with our clients, and offering them the high standard of expertise and service they would expect from Al Tamimi & Company.” Commented Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman, Al Tamimi & Company.

Nesrine Roudane, Partner and Head of the Morocco office at Al Tamimi & Company said:

“I am excited to become a partner of Al Tamimi & Company and to lead the team in Casablanca. I look forward to offering our clients the unrivalled capability and experience that Al Tamimi & Company will bring to the Moroccan market. We are here to ensure our clients have access to the best legal services in Morocco.”

About Al Tamimi & Company

Al Tamimi & Company is the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with 17 offices across 10 countries. The firm has unrivalled experience, having operated in the region for over 30 years. Our lawyers combine international experience and qualifications with expert regional knowledge and understanding.

We are a full-service firm, specialising in advising and supporting major international corporations, banks and financial institutions, government organizations and local, regional and international companies. Our main areas of expertise include arbitration and litigation, banking and finance, corporate and commercial, intellectual property, real estate, construction and infrastructure, and technology, media and telecommunications. Our lawyers provide quality legal advice and support to clients across all of our practice areas.

Our business and regional footprint continues to grow, and we seek to expand further in line with our commitment to meet the needs of clients doing business across the MENA region.

About Nesrine Roudane

Nesrine Roudane has been a lawyer with the Casablanca Bar since 2002 and the Managing Partner of Roudane & Partners Law Firm since 2008. She is also a trained mediator and a commercial arbitrator. A former member of the Order Council of the Casablanca Bar, she currently acts as the Coordinating Officer of the International Bar Association’s Arab Regional Forum (IBA/ARF) and also chairs the Start-Up and Venture Capital Commission of the Union Internationale des Avocats (UIA) and the Legal and Tax Commission of the French International Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Morocco (CFCIM). She is also a legal commentator and analyst for several Moroccan news organisations.

For more information, please visit www.tamimi.com.

