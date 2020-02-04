13 killed in school stampede in Western Kenya

At least 13 pupils are confirmed killed in a school stampede in Western Kenya, and more than 39 were injured, authorities said Monday.

The children were exiting a primary school in the town of Kakamega at around 5 PM local time (1400GMT) when the stampede occurred, Peris Kimani, Western Province Region Police commander, told local media, adding that the injured were rushed to hospital and 20 were treated and discharged.

Gideon Wafula, a parent of one of the injured students, told Anadolu Agency on the phone: It is high time that we check how safe our schools are for our children, such a loss is devastating to parents.

"Safety should be the first thing that all schools ensure, this is sad and the school should be held liable.

David Kabena, Kakamega County police commander, also confirmed the incident, saying that the response from paramedics was swift and parents and guardians are currently at the Kakamega Referral Hospital helping to properly identify the injured.

Source: Anadolu Agency