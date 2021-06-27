﻿Wrist injury forces Dominic Thiem to miss Wimbledon

Posted on 1 min ago

The world’s fifth-ranked men’s tennis player said Thursday that he has withdrawn from the Wimbledon tournament because of a wrist injury.

Dominic Thiem, 27, said on Twitter, that he had a right wrist injury on Tuesday that forced him to retire from the Mallorca Open, a minor tournament on the annual schedule.

The Austrian star said he traveled to Barcelona for medical examinations where he was found to have a “detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist” and will wear a wrist splint for five weeks.

The injury will force Thiem from the court for “several weeks” as the third Grand Slam of the year, Wimbledon, is scheduled from June 28 to July 11 in London.

Thiem won the 2020 US Open, his first major title.

Source: Anadolu Agency

