﻿US to allow 25k asylum seekers kept in Mexico by Trump

_: President Joe Biden administration announced Friday it will allow entry to roughly 25,000 asylum seekers forced to stay in Mexico under a program enacted by former President Donald Trump.

The former president enforced a “remain in Mexico” policy for individuals seeking asylum protections, requiring them to go to the country while their cases were heard in US court.

The Department of Homeland Security said there are about 25,000 “active” ongoing asylum cases. It said individuals should remain where they are while the administration implements a virtual registration process that will allow authorities to tell them when and where they can go for processing.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the process “will take time,” and stressed that individuals not eligible under “phase one” of the program should await further instructions.

“As President Biden has made clear, the U.S. government is committed to rebuilding a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values.”

Health-related travel restrictions at the US-Mexico border prompted by the coronavirus pandemic will remain in place. Currently, only essential and commercial travel is allowed.

Phase one of the new asylee program will begin Feb. 19.

Source: Anadolu Agency