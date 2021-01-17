﻿UPDATE- Turkey: Russian-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

A Russian-flagged dry cargo ship sunk off Turkey’s Black Sea on Sunday, according to a Turkish governor.

The ship, named Arvin, sunk off the Inkumu Coast of the northern province Bartin, said Sinan Guner.

Guner added that rescue efforts are underway for an estimated 15 crew members stranded in three lifeboats.

“Currently, there are no reports of deaths or sunken lifeboats,” he stated, adding that rescue teams were having difficulty deploying to the area due to bad weather conditions.

“But, we will get them deployed. Even if it’s a large ship, even if it’s a private ship, we’ll get them [rescue teams] there,” he added.

Following rescue efforts by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and coast guard command got underway, three crew members have rescued from Russian-flagged dry cargo ship Arvin, he said.

Source: Anadolu Agency