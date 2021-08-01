﻿UN Security Council concerned over expansion of Daesh/ISIS in Africa

Members of the UN Security Council have expressed concern over the alarming expansion of Daesh/ISIS in many regions, including Africa, a UN statement said Thursday.

The terrorist group has spread “from Mali to Burkina Faso and Niger, with incursions from Nigeria into Niger, Chad and Cameroon, and incursions from Mozambique into Tanzania, Vladimir Voronkov, the Under Secretary General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), reported.

The UN team cited and deplored continued attacks on civilians, towns and military camps by regional affiliates of Daesh/ISIS such as the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) and the Islamic State in Central Africa Province (ISCAP).

They also expressed concern about the presence and threat of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan (ISIL-K).

This “growing influence” on the African continent “could have far-reaching implications for the peace, security and stability of the region,” the Council said.

Source: Anadolu Agency