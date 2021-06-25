﻿UN coordinator: Gaza cease-fire remains ‘very fragile’

Posted on 8 hours ago by tngadmin

The cessation of hostilities in May between Israel and Hamas in Gaza remains “very fragile,” a senior UN coordinator said Thursday.

The warning by Tor Wennesland, special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, was raised during his briefing to the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East.

He said the UN is working closely with all concerned parties and partners, including Egypt, to solidify the cease-fire, allow entry of urgent humanitarian assistance and stabilize the situation in Gaza.

“I urge all sides to refrain from unilateral steps and provocations, take steps to reduce tensions, and allow these efforts to succeed,” said Wennesland.

“Everyone must do their part to facilitate ongoing discussions to stabilize the situation on the ground and avoid another devastating escalation in Gaza,” he added.

An Egyptian-brokered truce took effect May 21, ending 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza.

Israeli air raids killed nearly 300 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers, media offices and schools were among the structures that were targeted.

Source: Anadolu Agency

RELATED ARTICLES
﻿Turkish Red Crescent premiers documentary film
﻿Turkish Red Crescent premiers documentary film
53 mins ago
TRACE Foundation Announces Recipients of the 2021 TRACE Prize for Investigative Reporting
TRACE Foundation Announces Recipients of the 2021 TRACE Prize for Investigative Reporting
3 hours ago
﻿YPG/PKK terror attack kills 1 civilian, injures another in northern Syria
﻿YPG/PKK terror attack kills 1 civilian, injures another in northern Syria
4 hours ago
﻿Turkey’s foreign minister meets Muslim Turkish minority in Greece
﻿Turkey’s foreign minister meets Muslim Turkish minority in Greece
7 hours ago
﻿UN coordinator: Gaza cease-fire remains ‘very fragile’
﻿UN coordinator: Gaza cease-fire remains ‘very fragile’
8 hours ago
أبسن تفوز بقضية الملكية الفكرية لألترافيجين الأمريكية
أبسن تفوز بقضية الملكية الفكرية لألترافيجين الأمريكية
8 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.