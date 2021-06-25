﻿UK’s Johnson meets with Libyan interim premier Dbeibeh

Posted on 4 hours ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh at Downing Street on Thursday.

Johnson reaffirmed the UK’s support for Dbeibeh’s efforts to stabilize Libya and oversee the transition to democracy.

“They discussed the ongoing security concerns in Libya, including the destabilising presence of foreign fighters, and the importance of making progress towards holding national elections in December,” said a Downing Street statement.

Johnson also welcomed the upcoming opening of the Libyan National Oil Corporation’s European hub in London.

The two leaders agreed to boost trade and investment between their countries.

“Both leaders also celebrated the return of an ancient Greek statue of the goddess Persephone, which had been looted from Libya and was recovered with the support of the UK Government,” the statement added.

Johnson encouraged Libya to ratify the Paris Agreement and hoped that Libya would attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.​​​​​​​

Source: Anadolu Agency

