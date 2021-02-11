﻿Turkish stocks end week slightly down

_: Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed the week at 1,538.44 points on Friday, dropping 0.46% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,542.50 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index fell 7.15 points from 1,545.59 points at Thursday’s close.

One ounce of gold sold for $1.816,50 by market close, down from $1,845.65 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $61.60 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Friday, with a daily range of $60.35 to $61.66

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday

USD/TRY 7.0220 7.0330

EUR/TRY 8.5370 8.5020

GBP/TRY 9.7350 9.7310

