﻿Turkish Red Crescent premiers documentary film

A documentary film by Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) premiered Thursday in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

One Touch, Thousand Lives focuses on the work of Kizilay’s Community Centers that extended a helping hand to Syrian refugees living in Turkey. It also tells the stories of migrants.

Kizilay head Kerem Kinik spoke at the premiere and said Turkey has been at the crossroads of migration routes because of its special location and proximity to crisis areas, and it is hosting more than 4 million refugees.

He said, as the country is hosting the highest number of refugees in the world, Turkey has fulfilled its obligations as a host for more than a decade.

Kinik thanked the contributors and said the film, which was shot in cooperation with the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), will reach a wider audience by sharing the stories of the community centers.

Deputy Head of European Delegation to Turkey, Eleftheria Pertzinidou, said the community centers play an important role in organizing the refugee community and establishing bonds with residents.

Source: Anadolu Agency