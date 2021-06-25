﻿Turkey’s foreign minister meets Muslim Turkish minority in Greece

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday met with representatives of the Muslim Turkish minority in the Western Thrace region of Greece.

Arriving in Greece on a two-day visit, Cavusoglu was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, Turkey’s Ambassador to Athens Burak Ozugergin and Consul General to Komotini Murat Omeroglu at the Dedeagac International Airport.

The foreign minister went to Komotini with his delegation where he met with Ibrahim Serif, the chairman of the Western Thrace Turkish Minority Advisory Board and the elected mufti of Komotini, as well as Ahmet Mete, the elected mufti of Xanthi.

“The work of the muftis contributes greatly to the preservation and strengthening of the unity and solidarity of the Turkish minority,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

He also visited the Celal Bayar High School, one of the two Turkish minority high schools in Western Thrace, a region that is home to a Muslim Turkish community of around 150,000.

“Turkish minority’s children of all ages having an education in better conditions and in their mother tongue is important. Will continue to support our kinsmen to solve these problems,” he added.

Source: Anadolu Agency