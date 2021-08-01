﻿Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up at Friday’s close

Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,458.23 points on Friday, up 0.67% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,450.87 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index gained 9.71 points from Thursday’s close of 1,448.52 points.

The index’s lowest value during the day was 1,444.11 points, while its daily high was 1,458.23 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was almost 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($130 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 12.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion).

Shares of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti BBVA, and iron and steel producer Kardemir saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of automotive company Karsan Otomotive were the top gainers, up 7.40%, while shares of fertilizer producer Ege Gubre dropped the most, falling 3.30%.

A total of 70 stocks on the index rose, 23 fell, and the remaining were unchanged compared to Thursday’s close.

An ounce of gold traded for $1,790.00 by market close, up from $1,788.55 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $71.66 per barrel as of 6.25 p.m. local time (1525GMT).

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday

USD/TRY 8.3960 8.3660

EUR/TRY 9.8980 9.8710

GBP/TRY 1.5570

Source: Anadolu Agency

