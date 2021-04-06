﻿Turkey wins 3 medals at European weightlifting contest

Three Turkish athletes won medals at a European weightlifting tournament in Russia, Turkey’s Weightlifting Federation announced Sunday.

Competing at the EWF Senior Weightlifting Championships in Moscow, Muammer Sahin won a silver medal in the 55-kg weight class in the snatch after lifting 112 kilograms.

Lifting 287 kilograms in total, Ferdi Hardal won a bronze medal in the 61-kg weight class.

Sumeyye Kentli claimed a bronze medal in women’s 55-kg weight class in the clean & jerk after lifting 110 kilograms.

The event, which started on April 3, will run through April 11.

Source: Anadolu Agency

