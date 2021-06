Turkish women’s national volleyball team on Thursday lost to the US 3-0 in the 2021 Nations League semifinals. The team will face Japan in the third-place playoff on Friday.

US bagged the ticket for the final, winning against Turkey with the sets of 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 in the semifinal match in Italy’s Rimini.

The game for the third spot will start at 1400GMT in Rimini.

US will play against Brazil for the 2021 title on Friday. The game will begin at 1730GMT.

Source: Anadolu Agency