﻿Turkey: Russian-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

A Russian-flagged dry cargo ship sunk off Turkey’s Black Sea on Sunday, according to a Turkish governor.

The ship, named Arvin, sunk off the Inkumu coast of the northern province Bartin, said Sinan Guner.

Guner added that rescue efforts were being launched for an estimated 15 crew members stranded in three lifeboats.

“Currently, there are no reports of deaths or sunken lifeboats,” he stated, adding that rescue teams were having difficulty deploying to the area due to bad weather conditions.

“But, we will get them deployed. Even if it’s a large ship, even if it’s a private ship, we’ll get them [rescue teams] there,” he added.

Source: Anadolu Agency