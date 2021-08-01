﻿Turkey nabs 6 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

Posted on 4 hours ago by tngadmin

Turkey arrested six alleged members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) – the group behind the 2016 defeated coup – while trying to flee to Greece, security sources said on Saturday.

The coast guard teams nabbed the suspects on a boat off Karaada island of Bodrum district in the Aegean province of Mugla when they attempted to cross into Greece illegally, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Source: Anadolu Agency

RELATED ARTICLES
Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge Judge Business School announce Cooperative Programme for delivery of their own programmes in Shenzhen, China
Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge Judge Business School announce Cooperative Programme for delivery of their own programmes in Shenzhen, China
2 hours ago
﻿Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight
﻿Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight
4 hours ago
﻿Turkey deports Daesh/ISIS terror suspect after arrested with fake passport
﻿Turkey deports Daesh/ISIS terror suspect after arrested with fake passport
4 hours ago
﻿Turkey nabs 6 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece
﻿Turkey nabs 6 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece
4 hours ago
﻿At least 70 irregular migrants rescued by Turkey in Aegean Sea
﻿At least 70 irregular migrants rescued by Turkey in Aegean Sea
4 hours ago
﻿Turkey has given over 92.71M COVID-19 jabs so far
﻿Turkey has given over 92.71M COVID-19 jabs so far
4 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.