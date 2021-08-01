﻿Turkey nabs 6 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

Turkey arrested six alleged members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) – the group behind the 2016 defeated coup – while trying to flee to Greece, security sources said on Saturday.

The coast guard teams nabbed the suspects on a boat off Karaada island of Bodrum district in the Aegean province of Mugla when they attempted to cross into Greece illegally, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Source: Anadolu Agency