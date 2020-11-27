﻿Turkey, Hungary resolve transit document issue

Turkey and Hungary have resolved their transit pass documents issue, the country’s transport and infrastructure ministry said on Friday.

At a Land Transport Joint Commission meeting held on Nov. 25-26, it was decided that Turkish carriers will be given 74,000 additional transit documents in 2021, according to a statement.

For the Turkish side, it was decided to keep the quota of passage documents at 3,000 bilateral pass documents, 36,000 transit pass documents and 1,000 third country pass documents.

For the Hungarian side, there will be 15,000 transit pass documents and 8,000 third country pass documents.

With the elimination of the transit document problem, Turkey’s exports to Europe will increase, hoped the minister.

The number of bilateral pass documents will increase to 5,000 in the future. Also, the total number of transit documents to be obtained from Hungary will increase to 110,000.

Both the parties will again meet in May 2021 to discuss the bilateral transport market and the number of transition documents.

Turkey and Hungary also set the bilateral trade target at $6 billion. At present, the trade volume between the two countries is around $3.6 billion.

