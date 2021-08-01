﻿Turkey has given over 92.71M COVID-19 jabs so far

Turkey has administered more than 92.71 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures released Saturday.

Over 47.67 million people have received their first vaccine dose, while more than 36.52 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to nearly 8.3 million people.

The data showed that at least 76.81% or well over three-fourths of the country’s adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also reported 17,912 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 245 more people have died of the disease.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.49 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 215.6 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency