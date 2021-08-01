﻿Turkey deports Daesh/ISIS terror suspect after arrested with fake passport

Turkey on Saturday deported a Daesh/ISIS terrorist who was arrested in Istanbul earlier this month for carrying a fake passport, according to police.

The Russian national, identified with the initials A. U. D., arrived at Istanbul Airport on Aug. 2 to travel to Moscow.

The suspect was arrested there for holding a fake passport, Istanbul police said.

After travelling from Egypt’s capital Cairo and acquiring a false passport from Ghana, the suspect made several attempts to re-enter Turkey this year but was arrested and sent back each time.

Last year, the suspect was deported from Turkey over membership to Daesh/ISIS terror group.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the outfit multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least ten suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Source: Anadolu Agency