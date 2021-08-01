﻿Spot market electricity prices for Sunday, August 29

The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour in Turkey’s day-ahead spot market for Sunday will be 636 Turkish liras at 00.00 (2100 GMT), 01.00 (2200 GMT), 16.00 (1300 GMT) and 17.00 (1400 GMT), and between 19.00 and 22.00 (1600–1900 GMT) while the lowest will be 361.87 liras at 09.00 local time (0600 GMT), according to official figures on Saturday.

Turkey’s Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data for the trade volume on Saturday’s electricity market showed a decrease of 19.15% to 279.04 million liras compared to Friday.

The arithmetical and weighted average price of electricity on the day-ahead spot market is calculated as 512.27 liras and 509.37 liras, respectively.

The electricity price for one megawatt-hour on the day-ahead spot market for Friday is set as 636 liras at 00.00 (2100 GMT), 01.00 (2200 GMT) and 03.00 (0000 GMT), and between 09.00 and 22.00 (0600–1900 GMT) and with the lowest at 378.30 liras at 07.00 local time (0400 GMT).

US$1 equals 8.34 Turkish liras at 1112 GMT on Saturday.

Source: Anadolu Agency