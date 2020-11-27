﻿Spot market electricity prices for Saturday, Nov. 28

The highest electricity rate for one megawatt-hour in the day-ahead spot market for Saturday will be 499.99 Turkish liras at 18.00 local time, and the lowest will be 310.31 liras at 03.00 local time, according to official figures on Friday.

Turkey’s Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data for the trade volume on Friday’s electricity market showed a decrease of 11.52% to 182.21 million liras compared to Thursday.

The arithmetical and weighted average price of electricity on the day-ahead spot market is calculated as 330.70 liras and 331.61 liras, respectively.

The highest electricity price for one megawatt-hour on the day-ahead spot market on Friday was set as 566 Turkish liras at 17.00 and 18.00 local times, and the lowest will be 234.98 liras at 04.00 local time.

US$1 equals 7.81 Turkish liras at 1120 GMT on Friday.

