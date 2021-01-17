﻿Over 25 million voters eligible for Iraq polls

More than 25 million voters are eligible to cast ballot in the upcoming parliamentary election in Iraq, the electoral commission said on Sunday.

“Around 15 million voters have already registered for the June 6 polls,” commission spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalay told al-Sabah daily.

She said the electoral commission has invited 25 Arab and foreign embassies and 19 international groups to monitor the early vote.

The parliamentary election comes amid protests against corruption and poor living conditions. In late 2019, the protests forced the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

Source: Anadolu Agency