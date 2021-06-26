﻿Mongolia honors Turkish aid agency with state award

Mongolia honored Turkey’s state-run aid agency Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) with the Nairamdal Medal, a Monogolian state award.

The award was presented to Emrah Ustaomer, TIKA’s program coordinator in the capital Ulaanbaatar by State Secretary of Mongolian Foreign Ministry Ankhbayar Nyamdorj on behalf of Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, a TIKA statement said.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Nyamdorj said that TIKA has significantly contributed to improving relations between Mongolia and Turkey, noting that bilateral ties will continue to expand.

The Nairamdal (Friendship) Medal is Mongolia’s one of the highest honors bestowed upon foreigners who have contributed to strengthen the collaboration between their country and Mongolia.

TIKA started its works in the country in 1994 with Turkish Monuments Projects in Mongolia.

The aid agency opened its Ulaanbaatar Program Coordination Office in 2004.

Since 2004, TIKA, in cooperation with local authorities, municipalities, and non-governmental organizations operating in the country, carried out over 700 projects and activities in Mongolia.

Source: Anadolu Agency