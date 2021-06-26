﻿Manmar military crackdown death toll tops 880: Watchdog

Myanmar’s military junta killed three more people in the country, raising the death toll in protests against the Feb. 1 coup to 880, according to a local monitoring group.

In its latest update on Thursday, the Myanmar Political Prisoners Aid Organization (AAPP) said “the number of fatalities is likely much higher” even though it is the verified toll now.

According to the group, the junta issued arrest warrants for 1,965 people while 5,104 people have been detained.

Meanwhile, at least 20 junta soldiers were killed in clashes with the People’s Defense Force (PDF) in the Sagaing region on Tuesday, local media reported.

The fighting took place in Htayaw Kyin village after nearly 50 junta troops raided people’s homes, with local People’s Defense Force launching an attack against them, Myanmar Now news agency said.

One PDF fighter was killed and two others suffered injuries, according to the report citing an unnamed PDF fighter.

– UN says 230,000 people have been displaced

According to the UN, the number of civilians displaced by clashes in Myanmar between the junta and anti-coup groups has risen to 230,000.

The number of those who fled their homes in Karen province alone and into mountainous and wooded areas increased from 103,000 to 177,000, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid said in a statement.

As many as 20,000 civilians also took refuge in areas on the country’s border with India, the statement noted.

