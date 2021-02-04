﻿Italy hammer Denmark in Women’s EuroBasket Qualifiers

_: Italy toppled Denmark with a 101-55 score in a FIBA Women’s EuroBasket Qualifiers Group D game Thursday.

Playing at Istanbul’s Ahmet Comert Sports Complex, power forward Martina Bestagno was the highest scorer of the game with 18 points.

Two small forwards also helped bring their team victory. Cecilia Zandalasini scored 17 points and Jasmine Keys finished with 14 points.

For Denmark, guard Gritt Ryder and forward Maria Jespersen produced 17 points each.

With the result, Italy claimed their fourth win while Denmark suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

