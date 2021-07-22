﻿Israeli army arrests 9 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Posted on 5 hours ago by tngadmin

Israeli forces rounded up nine Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to a local NGO on Sunday.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the arrests took place in the cities of Jenin, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron, and East Jerusalem.

“At least 45 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since Friday,” the NGO added in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli forces arrested Adnan Khader, a senior leader of the Islamic Jihad group, in the West Bank, according to his wife.

The PPS estimates that Israeli forces have detained 2,650 Palestinians in the West Bank since April 13. Most of the detainees have later been released.

Around 4,400 Palestinians are estimated to be held in Israeli prisons, including 39 women, 115 children, and 350 administrative detainees, according to Palestinian rights groups.

Source: Anadolu Agency

