Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments on COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide, including new virus strain.

SPECIAL REPORT

Many top players available on free transfers in 2021

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Several football players, including top stars, will be available to move to other clubs on free transfers at the end of the 2020-2021 season unless they extend contracts with their clubs.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kashmir residents say they won’t allow soldiers colony

By Hilal Mir

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – It takes only a drop of slurry to spoil a pail of milk, says Fayaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Rakh-e-Arth, a sprawling former game reserve on the outskirts of Srinagar, the capital of disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

