﻿i their internal affairs, being able to establish and administer courts of Islamic law within their jurisdiction and manage their surrounding waters jointly with the central government.

They will be bound to the Philippines in foreign policy, though with some flexibility.

In addition, former fighters of the Moro National Liberation Front, as well as those from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front will be eligible to join the official armed forces.

UPDATE 4 – Iraq: 32 dead, 110 hurt in Baghdad twin suicide attack

_: At least 32 people were killed Thursday in a twin suicide attack that rocked a busy commercial market in Baghdad, local media reported.

The bombers detonated explosives in an area near al-Tayaran Square that left 110 others wounded, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Iraqi army, said earlier in a statement that “suicide bombers were being pursued by the security forces before blowing themselves up in Tayaran Square in Baghdad.”

The Interior Ministry said one suicide bomber claimed he was sick and needed help, and blew himself up when people gathered in response to his call.

According to witnesses, security forces intensified their presence and strict measures were taken in the vicinity of the heavily fortified Green Zone, in the center of Baghdad, to secure the headquarters of foreign diplomatic missions.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said, “dark groups” aimed to target national achievements and the peace and future of the Iraqi people with the attacks.

“We firmly stand against these attempts to destabilize our country,” added Salih.

Iraqi Interior Ministry spokesperson Khaled Mehanna told a local television station that the ISIS/DAESH terror group was behind the attack.

“Although Daesh does not claim responsibility for the explosion, it still wanted to convey the message that it still exists,” he said.

Greece extends mandatory military service to 12 months

_: Greece on Thursday extended mandatory military service in the land forces from nine to 12 months.

Speaking in the country’s parliament, National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos announced the new regulations to take effect in May, without applying to those currently in service.

“During today’s meeting of the Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) the proposal of the Ministry of National Defense regarding military service was discussed, among other things,” Panagiotopoulos said.

He pointed out that the decision was part of previous announcements made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on an overall upgrade of the armed forces’ equipment and personnel.

According to the minister, the number of students admitted to military schools would also be raised.

Last week, Greek lawmakers approved the purchase of six new and twelve used Rafale fighter jets from France, costing €2.5 billion ($3 billion).

French Minister of Defense Florence Parly is expected in Athens on Monday to sign the deal for the purchase.

UPDATE – Fire at Ukraine nursing home kills 15

_: At least 15 people in eastern Ukraine were killed on Thursday as a fire broke out in a nursing home.

The fire broke out at around 3.00 p.m. local time (1300GMT) on the second floor of the Golden Time nursing home in the city of Kharkiv, the country’s state emergency service said, adding that eleven people had been rescued and referred to hospitals.

The fire has been brought under control, while its cause has yet to be determined.

President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the establishment of a commission to investigate the incident.

Prosecutor-General Iryna Venedyktova said the fire may have been caused by careless use of electric heaters and that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement extended the country’s “heartfelt condolences” to the “friendly and brotherly” Ukrainian people and government, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

“We have received the news with great sorrow that a fire in a nursing home in Kharkiv, Ukraine has resulted in loss of many lives and injuries,” it added.

