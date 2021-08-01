﻿Greek politician Akis Tsohatzopoulos dies at 82

Akis Tsohatzopoulos, one of the most prominent figures in modern Greek politics, has died at the age of 82, local media reported on Friday.

Tsohatzopoulos passed away at a private hospital in the port city of Piraeus, where he was under treatment for “serious health problems,” Greek daily Kathimerini reported.

Early reports indicate he died of cardiac arrest, the report said.

Tsohatzopoulos was a member of the Greek Parliament and served as a minister in 10 governments of the center-left Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) party between 1981 and 2004.

In 1996, he unsuccessfully ran for the post of prime minister after the resignation of Andreas Papandreou.

He then took the position of defense minister and is particularly known for this stint from 1996 to 2001, during which Greece launched one of the most ambitious armament programs in its history.

However, his time was marred by reports of corruption and wrongdoings.

In April 2012, he was arrested on charges of money laundering and jailed for 20 years in October 2013.

While the sentence was slightly reduced to 19 years, Tsohatzopoulos was actually in prison for less than five years, securing release on health grounds in July 2018.

Source: Anadolu Agency