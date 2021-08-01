﻿Greek politician Akis Tsohatzopoulos dies at 82

Posted on 2 days ago by tngadmin

Akis Tsohatzopoulos, one of the most prominent figures in modern Greek politics, has died at the age of 82, local media reported on Friday.

Tsohatzopoulos passed away at a private hospital in the port city of Piraeus, where he was under treatment for “serious health problems,” Greek daily Kathimerini reported.

Early reports indicate he died of cardiac arrest, the report said.

Tsohatzopoulos was a member of the Greek Parliament and served as a minister in 10 governments of the center-left Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) party between 1981 and 2004.

In 1996, he unsuccessfully ran for the post of prime minister after the resignation of Andreas Papandreou.

He then took the position of defense minister and is particularly known for this stint from 1996 to 2001, during which Greece launched one of the most ambitious armament programs in its history.

However, his time was marred by reports of corruption and wrongdoings.

In April 2012, he was arrested on charges of money laundering and jailed for 20 years in October 2013.

While the sentence was slightly reduced to 19 years, Tsohatzopoulos was actually in prison for less than five years, securing release on health grounds in July 2018.

Source: Anadolu Agency

RELATED ARTICLES
Nyxoah Appoints Rita Johnson-Mills to its Board of Directors
Nyxoah Appoints Rita Johnson-Mills to its Board of Directors
9 hours ago
HAVAL H6, a Hot Seller for 10 Years, Leading More Than One Generation
HAVAL H6, a Hot Seller for 10 Years, Leading More Than One Generation
22 hours ago
‫تدعم سانت كيتس ونيفيس ماليا مايزيد عن 5000 عائلة منخفضة الدخل من خلال المواطنة بالاستثمار
‫تدعم سانت كيتس ونيفيس ماليا مايزيد عن 5000 عائلة منخفضة الدخل من خلال المواطنة بالاستثمار
1 day ago
‫حل شبكات مراكز البيانات فائقة التقارب “CloudFabric 3.0” من هواوي يفوز بجائزة فروست آند سوليفان للريادة التكنولوجية العالمية لعام 2021
‫حل شبكات مراكز البيانات فائقة التقارب “CloudFabric 3.0” من هواوي يفوز بجائزة فروست آند سوليفان للريادة التكنولوجية العالمية لعام 2021
1 day ago
‫ Increff “إنكريف” توقع اتفاقية مع شركتي Namshi “نمشي” وAramex “أرامكس” في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا
‫ Increff “إنكريف” توقع اتفاقية مع شركتي Namshi “نمشي” وAramex “أرامكس” في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا
1 day ago
‫تطلق EPEIOS “جهاز تنقية الهواء” الرائد، ابتكار يجمع بين توزيع وتنقية الهواء
‫تطلق EPEIOS “جهاز تنقية الهواء” الرائد، ابتكار يجمع بين توزيع وتنقية الهواء
1 day ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.