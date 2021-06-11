﻿Gendarmerie officer killed in Turkey’s domestic anti-terror operation

A gendarmerie officer was killed in a clash as part of a domestic anti-terror operation in the eastern Agri province, the Interior Ministry said early Sunday.

The ministry said the officer died from his injuries at Dogubayazit State Hospital, where he was taken by helicopter after the clash during Operation Eren-15 in the rural area in Dogubayazit district.

“We wish God’s mercy on our martyr, our condolences to our beloved nation, his grieving family, and our gendarmerie,” it added.

Although the ministry did not mention a specific terror group, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terror organization in the region.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old who was martyred by PKK terrorists on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January to eliminate terrorism in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Source: Anadolu Agency