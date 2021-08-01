﻿Formula 1 fever to hit Belgium this weekend

The 12th round of the 2021 Formula One World Championship will be held in Belgium on Sunday.
The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot will host the Belgian Grand Prix, which will be raced on 44 laps on a 7-kilometer (4.3-miles) track.
Red Bull-Honda’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen has won five Grands Prix this season, followed by Mercedes’ British star Lewis Hamilton with four wins.
Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) have won one Grand Prix each.
This season’s top five drivers and constructors are as follows:
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 195 points
2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 187
3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 113
4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 108
5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 104
Constructor Standings
1. Mercedes: 303
2. Red Bull: 291
3. Ferrari: 163
4. McLaren: 163
5. Alpine: 77
