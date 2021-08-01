﻿Formula 1 fever to hit Belgium this weekend

Posted on 2 days ago by tngadmin

The 12th round of the 2021 Formula One World Championship will be held in Belgium on Sunday. 

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot will host the Belgian Grand Prix, which will be raced on 44 laps on a 7-kilometer (4.3-miles) track.

Red Bull-Honda’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen has won five Grands Prix this season, followed by Mercedes’ British star Lewis Hamilton with four wins.

Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) have won one Grand Prix each. 

This season’s top five drivers and constructors are as follows:

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 195 points

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 187

3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 113

4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 108

5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 104

Constructor Standings

1. Mercedes: 303

2. Red Bull: 291

3. Ferrari: 163

4. McLaren: 163

5. Alpine: 77

Source: Anadolu Agency

