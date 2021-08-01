﻿F1 announces revised calendar for 2021

Formula One on Saturday announced a revised calendar for the rest of the 2021 season, following the cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new schedule will have 22 races – a record number of races in one season – with some of the events shifted to new dates.

There are no date changes for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, the Italian GP in Monza, or the race in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Earlier set for Oct. 3, the Turkish Grand Prix now will be held on Oct. 10.

On Nov. 21, there will be an event at a circuit yet to be announced.

Revised 2021 Formula 1 calendar:

Sept. 3-5 Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2021

Sept. 10-12 Formula 1 Heineken Gran Premio D’Italia 2021

Sept. 24-26 Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021

Oct. 8-10 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix 2021

Oct. 22-24 Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix 2021

Nov. 5-7 Formula 1 Grand Premio De La Ciudad De Mexico 2021

Nov. 12-14 Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio De Sao Paulo 2021

Nov. 19-21 (venue to be determined)

Dec. 3-5 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021

Dec. 10-12 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021

