﻿Eritrea silent over attack by Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels

Eritrea on Sunday remained silent following a reported rocket attack by Ethiopia’s Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity, an Eritrean defense analyst said the army is on “very high alert” after the rocket attacks.

Two rockets reportedly landed on the outskirts of the Eritrea capital Asmara early Saturday.

No details were available on possible casualties and damage.

The analyst said the Eritrean government kept silence in a bid to foil TPLF’s plan of making its conflict with Ethiopia a regional one.

“TPLF forces are now totally besieged by Ethiopian army, their days are numbered. But they will keep trying to come out of their trap at any cost,” he added.

On Nov. 4, Ethiopia launched what it described as a law enforcement operation in Tigray state after the TPLF forces attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian army stationed in the state.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said: “Our campaign in the Tigray Region to uphold rule of law is progressing well. Justice will prevail. Ethiopia will prevail.”

“Those who are committing crimes against humanity and peace will be held accountable. We remain steadfast in our resolve to justice and rule of law,” Abiy added.

