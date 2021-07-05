﻿England dominate Ukraine 4-0 to reach EURO 2020 semifinals

England tore apart Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday and will meet Denmark in the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal stage in London.

Three Lions took an early lead in the quarterfinal match at Olimpico in Rome as forward Harry Kane finished in a one-on-one position against goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan.

Defender Harry Maguire scored a header in the 46th minute to double the gap.

In the 50th minute, it was Kane again who scored on a header as the lead swelled to 3-0.

Substitute Jordan Henderson finished the scoring in the 63rd minute with a header.

England will face Denmark in the semifinal at Wembley Stadium, London on Wednesday.

The semifinals on July 6-7 and the EURO 2020 final on July 11 will be played at Wembley.

– EURO 2020 semifinal ties

Tuesday:

Italy-Spain at 1900GMT

Wednesday:

England-Denmark at 1900GMT

Source: Anadolu Agency

