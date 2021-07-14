ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 30, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

SPECIAL REPORT

Macron’s Rwanda visit portrays new beginning

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Rwanda demonstrated France’s willingness to maintain good bilateral ties, according to analysts and observers.

SPECIAL REPORT

Colombian author underlines importance of past regarding unrest in his country

By Santiago Serna Duque and Beyza Binnur Donmez

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – The past is among the “most powerful” forces that shape human lives, Colombian author and journalist Juan Gabriel Vasquez said regarding the long-lasting unrest in his homeland.

SPECIAL REPORT

South Sudanese surviving on tree leaves

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan(AA) – With no food rations in sight, Ayen Madit, a 40-year-old mother of seven, survives on tree leaves and wild fruits as food insecurity worsens in the Northern Bhar El Ghazal region of South Sudan.

Source: Anadolu Agency