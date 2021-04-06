Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 5, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments in coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA – World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to deliver updates on COVID-19 pandemic in press conference.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

JORDAN

AMMAN – Following reactions to arrests of prominent personalities, including Prince Hamzah, for involvement in ‘attempts to destabilize country’s security.’

PALESTINE ISRAEL

JERUSALEM – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin begins consultations with winning parties to determine which will be given mandate to form government after recent elections.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – First press conference to be held for Presidential Council in capital, Tripoli.

TUNISIA

TUNIS – Monitoring political developments after refusal of President Qais Saied to ratify Constitutional Court law days after parliament’s amendments.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release inflation figures for March.

ANKARA – Turkey’s trade minister to attend virtual D-8 Business Forum.

SPECIAL REPORT

Experts reflect role of media in Rwandan genocide on its anniversary

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – On eve of the 27th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda being observed on Wednesday, experts are debating the role of media that played a critical role in inciting and prolonging the violence.

SPECIAL REPORT

Land remains major source of anguish in Zimbabwe

By John Cassim

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – At least 12,000 villagers in Chilonga, Chiredzi, are facing imminent eviction from their 13,000 hectares (32,000 acre) of ancestral land to pave the way for a grazing grass project.

