Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 4, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following normalization process in Turkey amid drop in COVID-19 cases, plus worldwide pandemic situation.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of May cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments after February military coup triggered violent protests, crackdown.

SPORTS

SPIELBERG – Ninth round of 2021 Formula One World Championship, Austrian Grand Prix to be run.

SPECIAL REPORT

Christian missions as imperialism through schooling

By Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA (AA) – The discovery of more than 1,000 indigenous children’s bodies on the peripheries of boarding schools in Canada came as a shock to many.

