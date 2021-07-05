Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 4, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following normalization process in Turkey amid drop in COVID-19 cases, plus worldwide pandemic situation.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of May cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.
MYANMAR
YANGON – Monitoring developments after February military coup triggered violent protests, crackdown.
SPORTS
SPIELBERG – Ninth round of 2021 Formula One World Championship, Austrian Grand Prix to be run.
SPECIAL REPORT
Christian missions as imperialism through schooling
By Ahmet Gencturk
ANKARA (AA) – The discovery of more than 1,000 indigenous children’s bodies on the peripheries of boarding schools in Canada came as a shock to many.
