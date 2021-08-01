﻿Canadian archeologist dedicates his life to excavations in southern Turkey

Posted on 2 days ago by tngadmin

A Canadian archeologist from Toronto University has unearthed numerous artifacts for 17 years in Turkey’s southernmost province of Hatay.

Professor Timothy Harrison dedicated his life to tracing the history of humanity at the archeological site in Tell Tayinat in Reyhanli since 2004.

He visits Turkey each seasonal excavation and conducts meticulous work with his team to unearth findings that can shed light on history.

Harrison recently dug out two statues 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in length belonging to King Suppiluliuma and his wife from the Late Hittite Empire period in the 9th century B.C.

Harrison told Anadolu Agency he took part in excavations around the world during his 35-year career and said he takes great pride in presiding over excavations in Tell Tayinat.

Noting that his team has unearthed numerous artifacts ranging from treaty cuneiform tablets to statues, he said archeologists and students from Turkey, US, UK, Germany, Belgium, France and the Middle East also participate in excavations.

“As a result of our meticulous works, we have unearthed temples, statues, palaces among other innumerable artifacts,” he said. “If ceramics, botanical findings, organic residuals are counted too, the number of findings amount to thousands.”

Harrison said he wants to participate in excavations in Tayinat as long as he lives. “Only little of the mysteries and artifacts on this tell have been unearthed yet. The excavations here will continue for many years.”

He also said King Suppiluliuma’s palace is believed to have been under a factory in the area, and the team wants to uncover the palace during upcoming excavations.

Source: Anadolu Agency

