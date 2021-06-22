﻿British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets married to Carrie Symonds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony on Saturday, according to local media reports.

The pair tied the knot in Westminster Cathedral with a limited number of guests, including close family members and friends.

The Sun reported that the ceremony was planned for six months under strict secrecy.

Thirty guests were invited to the ceremony as the current COVID-19 regulations do not allow a higher number, The Mail on Sunday reported.

The couple had announced their engagement in February 2020 and they have had a son, Wilfred, in April.

The couple would celebrate again with family and friends next summer, according to a Downing Street spokesman.

The marriage is Johnson’s third. Johnson married Allegra Mostyn-Owen in 1987 but the marriage came to an end over claims that he had an affair with childhood friend Marina Wheeler. Johnson later married Wheeler in 1993, but the couple divorced in 2020. Johnson has four children from this marriage.

