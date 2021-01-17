﻿Basketball:Anadolu Efes beat Turk Telekom 86-84 at away

Anadolu Efes defeated Turk Telekom 86-84 in a Sunday away game to remain at the top of Turkey’s Basketball Super Lig standings.

Playing at Ankara Arena, Turk Telekom’s Canadian forward Kyle Wiltjer made a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists.

Nick Johnson scored 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Sam Dekker helped his team with 12 points and seven rebounds.

For the winning side, French guard Rodrigue Beaubois came off the bench to add 19 points, while Serbian guard Vasilije Micic finished with 16 points and six assists.

With this victory, Efes improved to 16-0 in the win/loss standings.​​​​​​​

Source: Anadolu Agency